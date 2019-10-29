NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating a shooting on the 900 block of 28th Avenue North where a pregnant woman was found shot.
According to police, the 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg and grazed in the stomach. She suffered only non-critical injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.
The suspect, 24-year-old Gerald Hardy Jr., is wanted in the shooting. Police believe the shooting was an apparent dispute over money.
They’re now looking for the suspect who left the scene in that SUV with a 4mo and his current girlfriend in the car. Know anything? Contact @MNPDNashville ASAP #breaking #NashvilleNews @WSMV— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) October 29, 2019
The suspect took a blue Chevrolet Traverse that had his girlfriend in the back and a 4-month-old baby believed to be his child. The car and the suspect's girlfriend have been located.
The baby was not located but was taken to a daycare center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.