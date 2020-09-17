NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area was arrested Thursday morning.
Metro Police said Labar Pratt, 43, was arrested as he was trying to refuel a stolen car near downtown.
Pratt was suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts from Donelson area homes and autos in recent weeks. He was the subject of a manhunt last week.
Metro Police are searching for a suspect on the ground and by air in the area of Elm Hill Pike and Briley Parkway.
