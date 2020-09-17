Labar Pratt arrested - 9/17/20
 

Labar Pratt, suspected in a series of thefts in Donelson, was arrested on Thursday by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area was arrested Thursday morning.

Metro Police said Labar Pratt, 43, was arrested as he was trying to refuel a stolen car near downtown.

Pratt was suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts from Donelson area homes and autos in recent weeks. He was the subject of a manhunt last week.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.