NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area was arrested Thursday morning.

Metro Police said Labar Pratt, 43, was arrested as he was trying to refuel a stolen car near downtown.

Pratt was suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts from Donelson area homes and autos in recent weeks. He was the subject of a manhunt last week.