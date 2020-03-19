NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police’s SWAT team was called out to a burglary at a construction site in Germantown early Thursday morning.
Police said the suspect refused to exit the site near the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and Jefferson Street around midnight. The suspect surrendered around two hours later.
Check back to WSMV.com for updates on this developing story.
