NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in Monday's officer-involved shooting was released from the hospital and has been arrested.
20-year-old Rod Reed was brought in Tuesday night after receiving treatment for his gunshot wound at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Reed has been booked on federal gun and drug charges, according to Davidson County Sheriff's inmate database.
Metro Police are investigating after one of their officer's shot and injured a man Monday afternoon on Dickerson Pike.
Officer Byron Boelter, an SRO at nearby Hunter's Lane High School, was leaving the school when he came upon a crash on Dickerson Pike around 2:30 p.m. Boelter approached a blue Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in the crash. TBI said the driver, 20-year-old Rod Reed, "reached back inside of the car for a gun on the dashboard."
In body camera footage, Boelter is seen shooting Reed in the leg. No law enforcement officers reported any injuries.
The TBI confirmed they are investigating the shooting. Metro Police released a photo of the gun believed to have been reached for by Reed.
