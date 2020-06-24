NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The suspect accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring another man outside a Midtown bar in December entered pleas of not guilty during arraignment on Wednesday.
Michael Mosley is charged with two counts of first degree murder/premeditated, one count of attempted first degree murder/premeditated and one count of assault after the incident outside The Dogwood Bar on Dec. 21, 2019.
Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed and killed outside the bar. A.J. Bethurum, 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm.
Mosley appeared at the arraignment hearing via webcam after recently being indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury. A discussion date has been set for late July.
Police said in December that Mosley made unwanted advancement toward a woman inside the bar. She was a friend of the victims. That led to a verbal dispute and then a physical fight once the parties made it outside. The investigation showed that Mosley was armed with a sharp object during the fight, which was used to stab the victims.
Beathard, Trapeni and Bethurum were all students at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.
After a four-day manhunt, Mosley was found and arrested at a home on Petway Road in Cheatham County.
