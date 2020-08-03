NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect wanted for a February 2018 murder, according to a news release.
Otis Maclin Jr., 32, was indicted on second degree murder, aggravated assault, vandalism and felon in possession of a weapon by the Davidson County Grand Jury in connection with the shooting death of Marquice Miles, 25.
Police said Miles met his ex-girlfriend to pick up their children. She was accompanied by Capius Maclin Jr., 31, her boyfriend at the time, and two other people, including Otis Maclin.
According to witnesses, Miles and Capius Maclin were involved in a physical fight when a third man intervened and shot Miles. Otis Maclin is the accused gunman.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
