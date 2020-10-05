NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second of two Nashville men responsible for a violent crime spree in the Midstate during December 2017 and January 2018 has been sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced on Monday.
Dewayne Halfacre, 45, was sentenced on Thursday to 232 months in prison for his role in four Midstate robberies. Timothy Howell, 54, was previously sentenced in June to 157 months in prison. Both pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and to four counts of robbery affected commerce after a federal grand jury indictment in 2019.
Beginning Dec. 16, 2017, the pair robbed four convenience stores including the Mapco on Highway 70, the Delta Express on Old Hickory Boulevard on Dec. 31; the Shell gas station on White Bridge Road on Jan. 13, 2018, all in Nashville, and the Almaville Market in Arrington on Jan. 19, 2018. During each of the robberies, the defendants took cash from the register and other items and threatened the store employees with a box cutter during two robberies and a handgun during the others.
Court documents show that in addition to those robberies, Halfacre and Howell engaged in other criminal acts during the time period, including robbing an 81-year-old woman in Clarksville, TN, on Dec. 16, 2017; attempted to break into the Family Market in Rockvale on Jan. 16, 2018; burglarized Oldham's Market in Hartsville, TN, on Jan. 18, 2018; robbed a Mapco in Ringgold, GA, on Jan. 22, 2018; and less than an hour later they attempted to burglarize Andy's Market in South Pittsburg, TN.
Later on Jan. 22, 2018, Marion County Sheriff's deputies located Halfacre and Howell in a vehicle parked at a funeral home. The pair led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle and fleeing into the woods. Howell was captured a short time later but Halfacre eluded authorities until the following day when he attempted to break into a house. When a Marion County Sheriff's deputy responded to the break-in, he encountered Halfacre, who drew a handgun, pointed it at the deputy and threatened to kill him. Halfacre then took the deputy's patrol car and fled as another deputy shot one of the vehicle's tire. Another pursuit ensued and the patrol car was found crashed and abandoned a short time later.
After a large-scale manhunt, Halfacre was found in an uninhabited house in Marion County on Jan. 26, 2018, and was taken into custody.
On Oct. 10, 2018, Halfacre and another inmate assaulted a correctional officer at the Rutherford County Jail and escaped custody. They stole a nearby vehicle and hid in abandoned houses for around 36 hours before being captured.
