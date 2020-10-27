NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested the suspect who has been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Hickory Highlands Apartments in January.

Gang Unit detectives and South Precinct officers learned Joseph Dunlap, 31, was in the area of the Chimney Top Apartments in the Hickory Hollow area. Detectives set up surveillance and spotted Dunlap. A foot chase ensued before Dunlap was taken into custody.

Dunlap is accused of fatally shooting Golden Hairston, 28, in parking lot of Hickory Highlands Apartments. Hairston was outside his car talking to another man on Jan. 7 when a black SUV pulled up. Shots were fired and Hairston was hit and later died.

Dunlap was indicted on charges of first degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.