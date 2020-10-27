NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested the suspect who has been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Hickory Highlands Apartments in January.
Gang Unit detectives and South Precinct officers learned Joseph Dunlap, 31, was in the area of the Chimney Top Apartments in the Hickory Hollow area. Detectives set up surveillance and spotted Dunlap. A foot chase ensued before Dunlap was taken into custody.
Dunlap is accused of fatally shooting Golden Hairston, 28, in parking lot of Hickory Highlands Apartments. Hairston was outside his car talking to another man on Jan. 7 when a black SUV pulled up. Shots were fired and Hairston was hit and later died.
Dunlap was indicted on charges of first degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.