NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex late Saturday night has been arrested.
Police said Nicolas J. Turner, 23, surrendered on Monday at the Criminal Warrants Division. He was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Daelon Smith, 21, at the Hermitage Flats, 5636 Old Hickory Blvd.
Police said Smith and a friend reportedly arranged to meet Turner at Hermitage Flats to buy marijuana. Smith and Turner got into a physical altercation and Turner allegedly shot at Smith. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.