NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects involved in a house party in August against public health orders.
Christopher Eubank, 40, did not show for a court appearance on Friday morning. A bench warrant was issued for Eubank’s arrest by General Sessions Judge Dianne Turner.
Friday’s court appearance was the second time he has not appeared for his court date.
Eubank and Jeffrey Mathews were charged with three Class-A misdemeanors for hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings at a party at a Fern Avenue home on Aug. 1.
Mathews, a dentist in Goodlettsville, later pled guilty to violating emergency health orders and was sentenced to serve three months’ probation and community service. Those community service hours must be connected to preventing COVID-19, such as handing out masks in downtown Nashville.
Eubank surrendered to authorities on Aug. 26 after returning to Nashville. He was said to be out of state when the charges were issued.
Eubank and Mathews hosted an “unveiling party” for what was called the Fashion House on Aug. 1. The party attracted hundreds of people despite a Metro Health Order restricting gatherings.
