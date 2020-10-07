NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the suspects in the vandalism of the Davidson County Court House in late May had a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

Tondrique Fitzgerald was arrested in June and held on a $65,000 bond. His attorneys were upset in June that his bond amount was set so high for a vandalism charge. He has since made bond.

Fitzgerald is accused of damaging the Civil Rights plaque on the court house wall and using the smashed pieces of it to break the court house windows during the May 30 protest. The plaque honors Diane Nash, a key figure in the lunch counter sit-ins in downtown Nashville.

He will appear in court again on Nov. 19.

In June, the Fitzgerald's attorneys felt the bond was set too high.

“There’s a vandalism, there’s a riot charge and then he had an old domestic assault where the young lady did not want to prosecute or said the facts stated by the police department were not true,” attorney Joy Kimbrough said in June. “I just think this is some harsh treatment and I think they’re setting the tone for the way things are going to go for here on out."

Fitzgerald has been charged with aggravated rioting and felony vandalism following the protest. Fitzgerald is also charged with verbally encouraging others in the vandalism.