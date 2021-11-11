Several lanes of I-40 closed after police pursuit near Davidson-Wilson county line

An MNPD pursuit of a man suspected of multiple carjacking and robberies in Nashville over the past 12 to 18 hours has ended on I-40 at the Wilson County line.

 Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man suspected of multiple carjackings and robberies in Nashville over the past 12 to 18 hours.

Police said Jesse Rucker, 32, is believed to have committed four carjackings, five business robberies and three personal robberies between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was arrested after a pursuit in Davidson and Wilson County after he crashed a carjacked SUV on Interstate 40 at the Wilson County line, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said Rucker drove at speeds of 100 mph before crashing on I-40. Police said he crashed in the westbound lanes and jumped the median and dropped his gun.

Rucker will be charged with multiple felony charges on Thursday night. Police said federal authorities are aware and federal prosecution is likely.

Mount Juliet Police reported another person has been arrested on I-40 West after pointing a gun at someone in the backed up traffic caused by the crash.

 

