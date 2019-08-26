NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is in custody and the home in Madison has been cleared after an hours-long standoff on Monday.
Police said a woman at the home was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after she told police a man barricaded inside a Madison home raped her.
Police and SWAT team members are on the scene of the home on Westchester Drive off Dickerson Pike.
The standoff ended around 4 p.m.
Police believe the man was inside the home alone. Officers are trying to get the man to talk to them about what happened.
The standoff began Monday morning.
Police blocked Westchester Drive at Dickerson Pike.
Ambulance pulling up to the scene. Between all the unmarked police cars and the size of this scene, I can’t even count how many people are here covering this. #BREAKING @WSMV pic.twitter.com/7EIBG7IyHB— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) August 26, 2019
