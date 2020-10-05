NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department investigators are searching for a man they believe set a fire to a Brick Church Pike while several people were inside following a dispute at a nearby hotel.

Ricardo "Blue" Torain, 33, is wanted for aggravated arson in connection with the Aug. 31 fire at 1360 Brick Church Pk. One woman received a minor injury in the fire at the abandoned building.

According to witnesses, Torain was throwing a birthday party at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike when he kicked multiple people out of his room after accusing one of them of stealing a gun.

The people left the hotel and then went to 1360 Brick Church Pk. to continue to hangout. The building had no running water or working electricity.

Witnesses told investigators Torain came to the building still angry about the gun. They said Torain began to pour an unknown liquid while they were inside the building. The witnesses began to leave the building when Torain set the liquid on fire.

Torain is on active federal probation for crimes committed out of state.

Anyone with information about Torain's location should call Nashville Fire Department's Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640. You can also call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You can remain anonymous and you can earn up to a $5,000 reward if the information leads to a conviction.