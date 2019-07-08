NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who was the subject of a pursuit in two counties has been charged with attempted murder, according to Metro Police.
Metro Police said Darrien Williams, 21, has been charged with the attempted murder of a La Vergne police officer, felony evading arrest and three counts of child endangerment for leading La Vergne officers on a pursuit into Davidson County and shooting at one of them with a rifle.
Williams will likely face additional charges in Rutherford County.
Smyrna Police were investigating Williams for allegedly firing a shot that went into the apartment unit below his on Monday morning. As a result of the investigation, Smyrna officers pursued Williams.
The pursuit was later picked up by La Vergne officer and entered Davidson County at 11:15 a.m.
Williams was forced off the roadway near the intersection of Smith Springs Road and Castlegate Drive. Police said Williams opened fire on one of the La Vergne officers, striking his marked police vehicle several times. The officer, who was not struck, was able to return fire.
Williams fled on foot, leaving behind three children, ages 3, 2 and 9 months, in the car. They were unharmed.
Police said Williams fled to a friend's home on Alicia Lane. Metro Police SWAT surrounded the home. Williams surrendered without incident.
"In light of everything going on in Nashville today, we greatly appreciate the efforts and assistance from Metro Nashville Police," said La Vergne Police Chief Mike Walker in a news release.
Some of the officers involved in the pursuit were in their formal uniforms as they were to attend the funeral of John Anderson.
Homes were evacuated from Alicia Lane to Ayers Drive prior to Williams being taken into custody.
