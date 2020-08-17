NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have made an arrest of the man they believe responsible for last week’s assault of two women on the Stones River Greenway in Hermitage.

Police said Logan Phillips, 23, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Mount Juliet after being identified by citizens as the person who assaulted the two women last Wednesday. Phillips refused to be interviewed.

During the first incident at 8:15 a.m., the victim reported that the suspect asked her if she had seen three men in the direction she had come from before attempting to grab her breast. She turned away from him and he reportedly walked off laughing.

About 15 minutes later, the second victim reported that, using a towel, he grabbed her from behind and fondled her. She screamed and he ran away. One of the victims positively identified Phillips as her attacker.

Phillips is jailed on two counts of felony sexual battery. Bond was set at $7,000.

Metro Police mounted patrols were assigned to the greenway in light of the attacks last week.