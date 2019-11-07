Zyshawn Lewis

Zyshawn Lewis

 Metro Nashville PD
Steven Shelton

Steven Shelton

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old last Friday at Cumberland View Public Housing.

Police said Zyshawn Lewis, was one of two people who approached a Hyundai Tucson with Steven Shelton in the passenger seat and opened fire. Lewis refused to speak with detectives after his arrest.

The driver of the Hyundai came back to the car and found Shelton wounded and drove him to General Hospital around 5:40 p.m. and left. He has met with detectives and is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are continuing in their efforts to identify the second suspect involved. Anyone with information about that person is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

In addition to criminal homicide, Lewis has also been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. He is accused of firing shots in the direction of the North Precinct building on Sept. 20, causing an officer to dive to the ground after one of the bullets hit a metal object near him.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

