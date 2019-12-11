NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning.
Fredy Danilo Guzman, 28, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license for Monday morning’s hit and run crash on Apache Trail that killed pedestrian Kimberly Cox, 38.
South Precinct Officer David Simmonds spotted the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Armada with front end damage, parked on Clipper Court. He notified fatal crash investigators who were able to match auto parts found Monday at the scene with the Armada.
Guzman surrendered a short time later at the Madison Precinct after the Armada was located. During an interview with police, Guzman admitted that he was driving the SUV at the time of Monday’s fatal crash, according to police. He said that he did not see Cox or her 19-year-old daughter before the crash. He said he panicked, fled and parked the vehicle on Clipper Court.
Cox died at the scene after the crash just before 5:30 a.m. Her daughter was not injured.
Guzman is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Previous coverage:
