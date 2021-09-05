NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Cayce Homes last month.
Police said Stephen Rouse III was identified as the person who shot Jordan Backus six times around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Backus told police he approached the porch at 604 S. Seventh St. to take a pizza inside when he saw a man identified as “Fat Boy” staring at him. Backus and “Fat Boy” exchanged words when Backus continued into the apartment. Backus said he was headed back to his vehicle when “Fat Boy” shot at him, striking him multiple times.
After reviewing MDHA camera footage, taking witness statements and a photographic lineup, Rouse was identified as the shooter.
Rouse was charged with attempted criminal homicide and is being held without bond. He is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.
