NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a suspect in connection with the fatal July 4 shooting outside a home on Phipps Drive.
Police said Treanous Bowers, 27, is accused of firing a weapon toward a group of people attending a party in the 500 block of Phipps Drive, striking Maurice Bowers, who is not related to the suspect.
Treanous Bowers has been charged with criminal homicide.
Additional arrests are anticipated, according to the police.
Police said the motive for the shooting and whether Maurice Bowers was the intended target remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. You can also click to report tips.
