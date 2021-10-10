NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Peggy Spann, who was standing by her husband’s side when a gunman opened fire inside Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, has died after a battle with COVID-19, the church announced on its Facebook page on Saturday.
Joey Spann is the pastor at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Both were among the people shot inside the church on Sept. 24, 2017, when Melanie Crow was fatally shot outside the church before Emanuel Samson entered the church.
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.
The church said Peggy Spann had been battling COVID since September and Peggy and Joey’s son Michael had also contracted the virus. He has been recovering at home after a brief hospital stay.
Two married couples were shot in the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ shooting, both believing in those terrifying moments their spouses were dead.
