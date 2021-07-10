NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court had decided it would not take jurisdiction of the Davidson County Election Commission’s appeal surrounding a referendum for a special election.

Attorneys for the election commission had petitioned the Supreme Court to hear the appeal because of the time situation. The commission had set a Charter Amendment referendum for July 27 prior to Chancellor Russell Perkins issued a stay on June 22 to halt the referendum “pending the resolution of any appeals pertaining (to the case).”

Perkins also ordered the July 27 referendum to be canceled. The election commission had hoped to hold the referendum in September and had asked for an expedited hearing to meet possible registration deadlines in August.

The election commission asked the Supreme Court to assume jurisdiction over its pending appeal in a motion filed on June 30, according to court documents.

The Supreme Court denied the motion to assume jurisdiction in a motion filed on Friday.

“The Court has carefully considered the motion, the response, and the reply. Based upon the current totality of the circumstances, including the relevant timeline and the procedural posture of this case, the Court concludes that this case does not warrant the extraordinary action of the exercise of the Court’s authority to assume jurisdiction,” the order stated.