Oscar Smith.jpg
 

Oscar Franklin Smith, who was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judy Lynn Smoth and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett in Nashville. He was sentenced to death for all three killings. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections)

 
 Tennessee Department of Corrections/Flickr
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court set two execution dates on Tuesday for inmates currently on Tennessee’s Death Row.

Oscar Franklin Smith, convicted of the 1989 murders of Judith Lynn Smith, 35, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13, in Nashville, will be executed on June 4.

Harold Nichols.jpg
 

Harold Wayne Nichols, who was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections)

 

The state set an execution date of Aug. 4 for Harold Wayne Nichols, convicted on the 1988 rape and murder of Karen Pulley, 21, in Chattanooga.

The Supreme Court had previously set execution dates for Nicholas Todd Sutton and Abu-Ali Abdur’ Rahman in 2020.

Sutton’s execution date was set for Feb. 20. He was convicted for the murder of Carl Estep in 1985 in Morgan County.

Rahman, formerly known as James Lee Jones, has an execution date of April 9. He was convicted for the murder of Patrick Daniels in 1986 in Davidson County.

 
 
 

