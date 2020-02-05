NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in support of the Major League Soccer stadium showed up at Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting in hopes of hearing from Mayor John Cooper.
This comes after the MLS expressed disappointment in the city at the progress of the proposed stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
So far Cooper has not signed off on the demolition of buildings so the project can move forward.
Clay Trainum, one of Nashville SC’s supporters, said the team’s supporters want to know what Cooper plans to do next.
“Some sore of sense of what he wants. He says he wants this, the team comes back and gives him more money. Says he wants some tax stuff, they come back and say they’re going to guarantee the tax stuff, so what does he want?” said Trianum. “There’s now hundreds of millions of dollars on the line. Where are we?”
Nashville SC will play at Nissan Stadium and the team is supposed to move into its new stadium in time for the 2022 season.
