NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Getting parts to repair your car could take longer than expected these days as the automotive industry is feeling the impact of supply chain issues.
Those feeling the impact include local repair shops who said important car parts like brake rotors, radiators, even oil for cars are getting harder to find.
“Brake rotors, radiators, heating core, anything like that is getting hard to come by,” said William Vaughn, a manager at Midas Auto Service in west Nashville. “Some of the simpler things that we would be able to get within hours is now taking days, sometimes a week.”
That’s concerning for management and technicians at Midas, who said they don’t like to send anybody away that they can help, but there have been some customers they couldn’t help because they couldn’t get the parts.
“A lot of times if we get them in and say they need rotors or they need something like a heating core or radiator, we either have to keep the car for 4, 5 days or a week sometimes, or we just can’t repair it, so they leave with a broke car,” said Vaughn.
Vaughn said this is also what they are hearing from stores when they call for parts.
“That they can’t get it. They’re having the same problems,” said Vaughn. “Shelves are empty for them as well. Warehouses are empty.”
The auto service shop said more problems could lie ahead in the early parts of 2022.
“Some of the mufflers and stuff we’re hearing is going to get scarce,” said Vaughn. “Tires is another thing that they’re telling us is going to get scarce. If not scarce, it’s going to go through the roof.”
Vaughn’s advice to customers.
“Don’t wait. Get it in if it needs to be repaired. Get it in now while we still can get some things,” he said.
News 4 asked what this could mean for the holiday season.
“I’m afraid that around the holidays a lot of people like to travel. There’s going to be a lot of broken cars out there,” said Vaughn. “I’m sure we’re not the only ones experiencing it. It will be a little scary this holiday.”
