NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nationwide supply chain issues are having a trickle-down effect on local grocery stores throughout Middle Tennessee.
Many shoppers said shopping has been difficult over the past few months as they have been graced with more empty shelves.
“The other day I walked from my house up to our local grocery store to get some hamburger meat to make a meatloaf, and you know I need several pounds, and they had one little tray of hamburger meat left,” Stan Schklar said.
There are several contributing factors as to why there’s less food on the shelves including COVID numbers surging, the workforce shrinking, transportation and logistical issues.
But inside Turnip Truck, a locally owned store, things are quite different.
Adam Williams, chief financial officer for Turnip Truck, said they’re being shielded from the grocery store shortage because their products are from local growers and farmers.
“Our products being local and natural really kind of set us in a different channel and it’s shielded us from some of those same issues because of the kind of holistic nature and some of the regenerative processes that some of our manufacturers and some of the local farmers rather producers employ,” Williams said.
But they have run into some logistical issues getting products.
“Some of the biggest issues that we’ve had is from larger suppliers and their staffing. They’ll have trucks coming in and they just can’t physically get the trucks unloaded and then reloaded to send back to us,” Williams said.
News4 gathered several images of empty shelves from grocery stores from across the Nashville area over the past two weeks. Recently, weather conditions have impacted deliveries and stocking.
Local shoppers said they’re feeling the impacts.
“I haven’t found cat food very much, and I’m noticing that paper products are starting to go down again, and oat milk,” Janet Heilbronn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.