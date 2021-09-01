NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Twenty Belmont University students were about to get the opportunity of a lifetime, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Instead of classrooms on campus, these students were supposed to be camping on the farm.

Instead of lectures, they would be attending concerts.

Bonnaroo U has been known to jump start entire careers for students at Belmont. Everything changed in an instant on Tuesday.

“It filled in 45 minutes,” said Dr. Ken Spring, one of the professors of Bonnaroo U.

Bonnaroo organizers cancel 2021 festival Bonnaroo organizers announced Tuesday the 2021 music festival has been canceled because of excessive rainfall received as part of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

That’s not surprising considering Bonnaroo U included backstage, VIP and media passes for 20 lucky students who get to stay in air-conditioned tour buses just feed from the Bonnaroo main stage.

“I’m blown away. I’ve never experienced anything this exciting, this huge in my college career,” said senior Alex Withey.

The real draw is the once in a lifetime chance to interview music executives, band managers and festival producers.

“Knowing that we get to ask them questions and get their contact information for future relationships is just a dream come true,” said Withey.

“It has turned into internships and careers,” said Spring.

Coffee County won’t refund permit fees after Bonnaroo’s cancellation Thousands of music fans are devastated after Bonnaroo’s announcement this weekend’s music festival was canceled.

Withey knew that with 100,000 people camping on a farm, there were bound to be hiccups.

“I mean there’s weather, there’s COVID, there’s you know, artists that could drop,” said Withey.

But never did she or her professors anticipate Bonnaroo’s announce it was canceling because of rain.

“We are all still in shock. I’m still in shock,” said Withey. “I still feel like we’re supposed to hop on a bus at 8 o’clock in the morning tomorrow.”

The show won’t go on, but class must.

Now the professors are reworking the syllabus.

“It is one thing to read about it in a book or in a paper, but it is absolutely different when you see 100,000 people and Manchester becomes the sixth largest city in the state of Tennessee,” said Spring.

Seniors like Withey are now all too familiar with having to adjust.

“I mean COVID, obviously, has taken a lot of stuff from us,” said Withey.

Now, once again, they have no choice but to try and make the most of it.

“Just thinking positively and just going with what life throws at us,” said Withey.