NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two additional Metro Schools have a confirmed case of a student testing positive for COVID-19, according to the school system.

A student at both A.Z. Kelly Elementary and Waverly-Belmont Elementary has tested positive. Schools are alerting the parents of the people were were around the children. They are being warned to self-quarantine.

Metro Schools said that it did not plan for either of those schools to resume virtual-only learning.

Metro Schools did say

"fully anticipated situations in which students or staff would test positive for COVID-19." School officials added that these positive cases "could require other students or staff to be quarantined. "

"Our School Nurse Program will assist the Metro Public Health Department and schools with contact tracing upon notification of a potential exposure. Students or staff who need to be quarantined as a result of a contact tracing investigation will be notified individually. Schools will notify families of these cases through template letters in order to be transparent and keep them informed. In the event a school is required to close, the district will notify the media of that occurring after families have been informed," Metro Schools Statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Metro Schools sent students at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet School back to virtual learning for two weeks after 21 staff members and one student had to quarantine due to COVID-19. Metro Schools said one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

