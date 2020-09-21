NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A portion of a street outside the new Davidson County Sheriff's Office headquarters in East Nashville will be renamed on Tuesday for a deputy who was shot and killed 25 years ago.
Summer Place, located at 710 S. Fifth St., will be renamed Jerry Newson Way for the fallen deputy.
Newson was attempting to serve an eviction notice on Briggs Avenue on Sept. 22, 1995 when he was shot and killed around 7:40 a.m.
For years Summer Place sat in the shadow of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office warrant division and training academy. That building was demolished to make way for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
The new headquarters building will be located at One Jerry Newson Way.
Sheriff Daron Hall, retired Sheriff Gayle Ray, District 6 Council Member Brett Withers and members of the Newson family will be at the ceremony, which will be held at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.
