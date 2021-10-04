NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A stray bullet from a nearby shooting caused an oxygen tank to explode at Lincoln Tech on Friday night.

Metro Police released chilling video of the shooting, which showed a gunman opening fire on a vehicle in an alley off Gallatin Avenue. The shooting left the driver of the car in critical condition, police said.

Students at Lincoln Tech said the bullets damaged vehicles in one of the school’s parking lots and the oxygen tank exploded in a welding warehouse on campus.

“Those things hold a lot of pressure. It could’ve been bad,” one student said. “It’s kind of crazy how they were just right over there popping shots when there’s kids taking class right there.”

Suspects sought after life-threatening shooting Friday evening Metro Nashville Police are working to investigate a Friday evening shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the male and female suspect in the video of the shooting. Some students across the street were sent running for cover when they heard gunshots from across the street.

“We come over to school to learn and stuff like that hoping we’re safe and whatnot,” Roger Ucles said. “But nowadays you’re around and be caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, you know. You never know.”

If you recognize the two suspects in the video of the shooting, call Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.