NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The next major holiday on the horizon is Thanksgiving and health experts have been warning for months to keep your gatherings as small as you can.
With a smaller gathering comes the need for less food.
Some stores are selling smaller items like turkeys and hams to encourage people to stay safe.
Kroger is one of the companies taking part in providing smaller items.
"Certainly they may look different and if you normally had 20 family members over, that might be scaled down this year," said Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads. "We're still going to work to make sure we have different options for no matter what our customers' dinner table or Thanksgiving table is going to look like this holiday."
Kroger said it may be easier to order your food online so you can avoid crowds as holiday grocery shopping picks up.
