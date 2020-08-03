NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor said he is taking legal action against a business after it threw a house party at an East Nashville home this weekend where hundreds of people were believed to be in attendance.

Social media posts circulated of the party along Fern Avenue on Saturday night.

Video NEWS4 obtained from inside the party shows people shoulder to shoulder with no masks. One person, who was staying close by, said he estimated "500 people within a 10 thousand square foot lot."

The event was advertised on social media as an "unveiling party" for what's called the "Fashion House.

The mayor's office said the party "was in clear violation of Metro’s Modified Phase Two public health order" and they are investigating "those responsible for organizing it."

Besides the mayor's office, the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Codes and Metro Legal are all working on the investigation.

"It was too much exposure. Again, it's a finger in the eye to everyone that's been sacrificing," Metro Council Member Sean Parker said.

Parker said he alerted police on Friday before the party.

"We've received several accounts for when the party ended," Parker said.

Metro Nashville Police officials told NEWS4 by phone that police cannot enforce the mayor's orders relating to COVID on a private residence.

According to Metro Codes, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website confirmed "The Fashion House is an active LLC operating out of 21 B Fern Avenue."

"We have posted a Stop Use Order on this property for illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district. We will continue with our investigation and provide updates as they become available," the mayor's office said in a statement on Monday.

Witnesses said police showed up, but the party didn’t end until early Sunday morning.

A Facebook post on the East Nashville page from a man claiming to the be homeowner and host said, "nothing illegal was done or the police would have stopped it."

Police initially told news4 on Sunday officers could not enforce the mayor's COVID-19 orders on private property.

Now stating, officers responded to noise and parking complaints and the party was shut down and cleared out by about 1 a.m.

NEWS4 reached out to the owner of the house and the group "The Fashion House" for comment. News 4 has seen people coming and going from the house and have been repeatedly told no.