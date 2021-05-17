NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been three days since Nashville lifted its mask mandate but there is still some confusion about wearing a mask when people leave their homes.

To ease the confusion about masks, Metro Public Health Department said it calls on people to do the right thing.

Some businesses still have a mask requirement while others don’t.

Rosepepper Cantina in East Nashville kept its mask requirement and it said there’s a lot to factor in when making the decision.

“It just kind of all happened really fast. We’ve all been wearing masks to work for the last year and just kind of like blink and you missed it,” said Andrea Chaires, Vice President and co-owner of Rosepepper Cantina. “I think everybody needs a minute to get comfortable with that.”

People can come to Rosepepper Cantina for a good time, but customers would need a mask to go in there for that good time and the owner said there’s a reason to enforce masks there.

“For our place, we have a few servers and front-house staff that are high risk. They’re vaccinated but they are a little bit nervous about it,” said Chaires. “It’s not super easy to get good employees right now and I’ve got great employees. I just wanted to make sure everybody feels safe.”

Several businesses have announced fully vaccinated people can ditch face masks indoors like Target and Trader Joe’s.

News4 asked if businesses like Rosepepper Cantina is adding to people’s confusion about wearing a mask.

“I worry that it’s going to be confusing for people, they’re going to get frustrated or like are they not going to like my business for that reason. I just have to think about not just that,” said Chaires. “I have to weigh them being frustrated for a minute while they’re trying to figure out what kind of business are they going to have to wear it or not over the secure feeling my staff has coming to work here every day.”

“That’s up to the individual business to decided how they want to approach it,” said Brian Todd, spokesman for Metro Public Health Department. “For us, even though it’s no longer required, we still recommend people wear a mask indoors, especially if you haven’t been vaccinated.”

But Metro Health said if people are worried, they can do one thing.

“From a public health standpoint, the recommendation is to get vaccinated,” said Todd. “If you’re concerned for yourself, if you’re concerned for your family, if you’re concerned going out, by all means wear a mask, but we also recommend to get vaccinated.”

Chaires said she was unsure about how it would go last weekend at the restaurant while keeping the mask requirement in place.

“Thankfully most have been OK about it, honestly. I had a few people who messaged me and said I’m not going to come to your restaurant because I don’t want to wear a mask and I said that’s fine,” said Chaires. “I understand that it’s frustrating and I’m sure it’s not going to be for much longer, but if you want to come in here, you need to listen to my specific rules.”

Chaires said Rosepepper Cantina will reassess its mask requirement in a few weeks.

Metro Public Health is pushing for more people to get vaccinated to help more people get comfortable with not wearing a mask.