NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members of Tennessee's Congressional delegation is speaking out about the controversy of whether Nashville Mayor John Cooper withheld health data.

Cooper defended his administration about whether he withheld data on the number of COVID-19 cases related to downtown bars.

"Tennessee businesses must be treated fairly," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, said in a tweet on Friday. "But the City of Nashville conveniently covered up the data when it did not support their lockdown policies. We must get to the bottom of this cover up. Employees who intentionally misled the public must be fired."

Congressman Mark Green, who represents the Seventh Congressional District, sent a letter to Cooper about the controversy.

“Tennesseans deserve to know the truth, not cherry-picked data to support one set of policy outcomes instead of another. We need to know what Mayor Cooper knew and when he knew it, and those responsible for concealing the truth from Tennesseans must be held accountable. Thousands of Tennesseans have lost their jobs, and many have lost their livelihoods. It's time to reopen safely, and the vast majority of Tennessee communities have figured out how to do that successfully. The State must take a close look and decide whether or not overreaching local health departments should continue to have special privileges," Green said in a statement.

Nashville's honky tonks have been suffering and owners say they have lost millions of dollars because the city closed them down. Were the COVID numbers stemming from bar contacts really that bad?

On the eve of the Fourth of July weekend, Metro closed down all bars for two weeks.

"A record number of cases originated in bars in the last week," Cooper said during a news conference on July 2.

But internal email show that as of two days before the news conference, there had been only 16 cases confirmed to be connected to outbreaks at bars since March, compared to 1,251 cases linked to construction sites and 1,159 cases at long-term and other health care facilities.