NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge heard motions for the third day in the murder trial of Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke on Tuesday.
Delke, who has been decommissioned pending the outcome of the trial, is has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick in 2018 after a foot chase.
A lot of the details of the case were revealed during testimony during the hearing.
Several witnesses brought up by the defense went through the minutes before Hambrick was shot by Delke.
Video is the key evidence to be presented in the case.
A witness who worked with the security cameras at the MDHA complex said there were 84 cameras in the area at the time, but 13 of them were not working that night.
One of the interesting topics that came out in the hearing Tuesday was the defense’s motion to not allow a use of force officer who also participated in the Derek Chauvin trial.
The state said this officer would provide relevant expertise and George Floyd would not be brought up.
The defense said otherwise. They also said the state missed the date back in May to bring in the expert.
“I once had a case where I thought I had 30 days when in fact I had less than two weeks and I didn’t know it. The Court of Criminal Appeals, instead of just denying, they said in the interest of justice, we’re going to hear this,” said Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins. “I said all this to say this is a matter I want to look at and make a determination. It might take me a couple of days to do so and I will notify the lawyers about this.”
Jury selection is set to begin on July 6 with the trial to follow on July 12.
