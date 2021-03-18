WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - The U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarded $3.4 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to help the state of Tennessee prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus by supporting local tourism and manufacturing growth strategies, the administration announced Thursday.
“The Biden Administration is committed to getting our tourism sector back up to speed and Americans back to work,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Riamondo said in a news release. “The EDA investments announced today will aid in the reopening of Tennessee’s tourism economy and provide the critical infrastructure needed to support the establishment of a major manufacturing facility in Tiptonville.”
The EDA investments announced are:
- State of Tennessee – Department of Tourism Development, Nashville, will receive a $2.8 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to develop a media plan to target markets identified through research and past performance as primary places of origin for visitors to Tennessee.
- The city of Tiptonville will receive a $625,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to make sewer system infrastructure improvements needed to support the establishment of a new in-line galvanized pipe and tubing manufacturer at the Lake County Industrial Site and Port of Cates Landing facility. The project is expected to create 100 jobs and generate $18 million in private investment.
“The Economic Development Administration is committed to helping communities across the nation implement strategies to mitigate economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic,” Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “These EDA investments will make Tennessee’s economy more resilient by supporting a targeted marketing plan to grow Tennessee’s tourism industry and by delivering the infrastructure upgrades needed to boost the state’s manufacturing sector.”
“Tennessee is a bustling hub for tourists. The new EDA CARES Act funding will facilitate recovery in the tourism sector and strengthen the Volunteer State’s infrastructure. This grant is a much-needed boost for Tennessee businesses and residents,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, said in a news release.
“This funding is critical to restarting Tennessee and with the funding expected from the American Rescue Plan brings nearly $65B in total federal COVID-19 relief to Tennesseans,” Congressman Jim Cooper, D-TN, said in a news release. “It will help the reopening our industries and attractions that make Nashville so awesome. I will continue doing everything I can to get Middle Tennessee back on its feet and help the Biden Administration deliver to Americans.”
