NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday on Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account pilot program.

The program would provide about $7,000 in funds for children from low-income families to attend a school of their choice that would fit their learning needs.

Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools filed a lawsuit in February 2020 to block implementation of the program.

The debate continued this week with some arguing against the financial aspect while others pushed for the benefit of the students.

“The school district will basically break even on this,” said Bob Cooper, Metro Director of Law, representing the Davidson and Shelby counties school boards. “The burden is on the county is that these ESA students have to continue to be counted as enrolled in the county school district for the purpose of funding calculations.”

“Metro Davidson County has been arguing for months that this education savings account program will harm them by costing them more money, but today they admitted that the county would break even,” said Brian Kelsey, senior attorney for Liberty Justice Center. “There is no harm to the county taxpayers. However, there is a huge harm to these students who are being failed year after year.”

The Supreme Court is expected to make its decision on the case by the end of July.