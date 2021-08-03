Court Gavel - generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A state prisoner was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for mailing a threatening communication and conveying false information while threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction in 2018.

Jeffery Durance, 38, of Gatlinburg, TN, and an inmate in the Tennessee Department of Correction, was indicted in July 2019 after he mailed an envelope containing a white powder to Tony Parker, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, on Sept. 6, 2018. The envelope was sent through the U.S. Mail to the Tennessee Tower State Office Building in Nashville and contained a threatening letter, which caused a reasonable belief that the powder contained a biological agent or toxin, which would constitute a weapon of mass destruction. The powder was later determined to be an inert material.

Durance pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2021.

 

