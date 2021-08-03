NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A state prisoner was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for mailing a threatening communication and conveying false information while threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction in 2018.
Jeffery Durance, 38, of Gatlinburg, TN, and an inmate in the Tennessee Department of Correction, was indicted in July 2019 after he mailed an envelope containing a white powder to Tony Parker, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, on Sept. 6, 2018. The envelope was sent through the U.S. Mail to the Tennessee Tower State Office Building in Nashville and contained a threatening letter, which caused a reasonable belief that the powder contained a biological agent or toxin, which would constitute a weapon of mass destruction. The powder was later determined to be an inert material.
Durance pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.