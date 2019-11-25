 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The state heard the complaints at driver’s service centers across Tennessee and hired people to fix it.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said 80 employees have been hired, trained and are currently working at the busiest driver’s service centers around the state.

“We are constantly looking to identify vacancies at high volume areas and fill them as quickly as possible,” spokesman Wesley Moster said.

The new hires went to the busiest driver's service centers in the state.

Those locations include:

  • Sumner Avenue, Memphis.
  • Shelby Drive, Memphis
  • Hart Lane, Nashville
  • Hickory Hollow, Nashville
  • Clarksville
  • Franklin
  • Murfreesboro
  • Lebanon
  • Bonny Oaks, Chattanooga
  • Gallatin
 
 
 

