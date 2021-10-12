NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners adopted a policy during its September meeting to punish physicians who generate false information concerning the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Board of Medical Examiners approved the policy during its meeting held on Sept. 21.
“The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners agrees with the following statement of the Board of Directors of the Federation of State Medical Boards.
“Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license. Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not. They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health. Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.”
