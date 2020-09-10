NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given approval for Nashville to close parts of Lower Broadway to cars on Friday and Saturdays through the end of the month,

The announcement came from the Mayor John Cooper during his weekly coronavirus press conference on Thursday morning.

The city closed Broadway between Fourth and Fifth avenues on Labor Day to allow more space for social distancing outside businesses in that area.

TDOT has approved the closure again this Friday and Saturday through the end of September.

"This is a pilot project. We're trying to decluster crowds," Cooper said. "All this will be done in consultation with neighbors and our partners on Broadway to have an extremely safe space for people to come to Nashville for."

To allow greater space for social distancing, Metro received approval from TDOT for the closure of Broadway from 4th to 5th Ave. from 6pm-11pm on Friday and Saturday nights. This will continue through at least the end of September. Cross streets will remain open to vehicles. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 10, 2020

Because Broadway is a state highway, closing the street has to be approved by TDOT.

On Thursday, Metro Public Health Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Davidson County.

The transmission rate in the county has dropped to 0.92, though it's a little higher this week because of positive cases reported at state prison facilities.

"The past few days we're seeing a slight uptick," Cooper said. "It will be a few days yet before we see the results of the Labor Day weekend."

After Memorial Day and the Fourth of July holidays, the county saw a bump in new cases.

"We're expecting to see an increase in cases over the next week," Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force said.

Jahangir said there may also be an increase from the correctional facilities, and students returning to schools and colleges in Davidson County.

He also pointed out the growth rate in the state's largest counties - Davidson and Shelby - are slowing, especially compared to rural areas.

Davidson County has dropped from No. 1 to No. 72 in most cases in the state per 100,000 residents.

"Today rural areas are seeing a quicker spread than urban areas because of the continued restrictions in city environment," said Jahangir.

Jahangir said in May that three-fourth of the active COVID-19 cases were in metro areas. Now that number has fallen to about 15% of active cases.

"Case numbers will continue to improve like they have over the last three months if we continue to wear masks and practice social distancing," said Cooper.

Vanderbilt University and Meharry Medical College continue to make a push for local volunteers to be involved in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines.

"Vanderbilt is a critical part of evaluating new vaccines," said Dr. Buddy Creech, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Vanderbilt researchers are often called on to help with pandemics, such is the case with the coronavirus."

"Meharry will actively participate in vaccine clinical trials with Novavax and Sanofi," said Dr. Calvin Smith, Professor of Internal Medicine, Meharry Medical College. "We need to reach diverse populations."

The clinical trials are continuing even after the trial involving Astra Zeneca was put on hold. Clinical Research Associates was conducting a trial for Astra Zeneca in Nashville, but that has been placed on hold.

"Our commitment is to do no harm, and that takes time," said Creech. "We plan for adverse reactions. These trials are new. There are things that we don't yet know about them."

Creech said risks are discussed with participants in real time.

