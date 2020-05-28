NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Unified Command Group finalized plans on Thursday to establish an alternate care site at Metro Nashville General Hospital to increase hospital capacity in Middle Tennessee for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
"We have put in place a critical resource to meet local, COVID-19 patient care needs if required," Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said in a news release. "Our hope is we do not have to activate the Nashville alternate care site; however, Nashville General will keep the facility on standby until TDH and Metro Nashville officials determine the extra patient capacity is needed for the region."
The Nashville General alternate care site is a unique "hospital within a hospital model," designed to be able to activate and deactivate quickly, if needed, and to provide a more efficient approach to meet potential needs of the city, according to a news release. It occupies two hospital floors, totaling 26,292 square feet and provides an additional 67 individual bed spaces to treat COVID-19 patients if the region begins to exceed their existing hospital capacity.
The Nashville General site is equipped with supplies to care for low acuity COVID-19 patients. Should the site be needed, Nashville General Hospital will provide wrap around services including biomedical, nutrition, security, internet access, janitorial, linen, medical oxygen, office supplies, pharmacy and radiology.
Under a mission assignment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coordinated and managed upgrades to the Nashville General site, and the Governor's Unified Command Group has secured the lease agreement with Nashville General, as well as the wrap-around services for the ongoing maintenance and operation of the facility.
Nashville General will provide medical direction for the care of COVID-19 patients if the facility is occupied.
The award of a Major Disaster Declaration to Tennessee on April 2 made funding assistance available from FEMA to the State for costs associated with implementing COVID-19 emergency protective measures, such as establishing alternate care sites to increase hospital bed capacity.
