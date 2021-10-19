NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has sent a Notice to Cease and Desist letter to a Nashville transportainment company, claiming the company is illegally selling alcoholic beverages and storing alcohol beverages against state law.

In the letter, the ABC said it’s come to their attention that The Nashville Tractor is illegally selling alcoholic beverages and/or beer in violation of state law. The ABC also stated that the company may be illegally storing alcoholic beverages and or/beer.

“Specifically, it appears that you are storing vodka- and malt-based alcoholic beverages and beer aboard a moving vehicle and selling them to your customers without a license to do so. If additional violations are found to have occurred, your actions may result in significant administrative, criminal and tax related penalties,” the ABC said in the letter.

The letter was sent to The Nashville Tractor on Monday, a day before Metro Council considers on third reading to regulate transportainment vehicles.

News4 reached out to The Nashville Tractor for comment and have not heard back from the owner.