NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The St. Jude Rock ‘n' Roll Marathon next month in Nashville has been postponed, according to the race website.
The race will be rescheduled for later in 2020, according to a statement.
“With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and based on the direction and recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon, originally scheduled for April 25-26, 2020 has been postponed,” Rock ‘n” Roll Marathon said in a statement posted on social media. “The new 2020 event date, which is currently being finalized with local officials, will be communicated as soon as possible.”
Participants that have already registered for one of the races will receive an email in the coming days with details. Anyone with additional questions can email rnrnashville@runrocknroll.com.
“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing participants with an exceptional event experience in the future.”
COVID-19 @stjude #RnRNashville UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/ymf3xJvf6C— Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series (@RunRocknRoll) March 18, 2020
