NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - St. Ann’s Church and School celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday.
The Catholic school was founded in 1921 and they had a large celebration that included a special presentation, celebratory mass and an evening of dancing.
For those in the parish, it shows years of dedication.
“One hundred years shows the faith, hope and love of a lot of people – the parents, the children and all the grandparents, the parish as a whole,” said Bishop J. Mark Spalding. “St. Ann’s had a lot of good people to make sure good things happen for children and grandchildren.”
St. Ann’s is the oldest Catholic school in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.