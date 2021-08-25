Gun found at Whites Creek High School

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - School Resource Officers at Whites Creek High School arrested a 17-year-old 11th grader for carrying a loaded gun, Metro Police said Wednesday.

Police said the teen was carrying a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with 16 rounds in his backpack. A tip from the community led to the discovery of the gun.

The teen told police he bought the gun on the street on Tuesday and was carrying it for protection due to a neighborhood squabble. He was charged at juvenile detention with unlawful gun possession on school property.

 

