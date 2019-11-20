NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In about a two miles radius on Gallatin Pike, you'll see new businesses, restaurants and shops that have popped up in the popular Five Points area of East Nashville.
It's a fast-growing community, slowly but surely being revamped into a newer, safer place to live, work and shop.
The grand re-opening of Kroger on Gallatin Avenue at Eastland Avenue was held on Wednesday. It’s been in Nashville since the 1940's. After a $12 million renovation, it's 20,000 square foot bigger and created 40 new jobs.
"This Eastland store has been a part of this neighborhood for a long time and the community here has wanted the store to be expanded. They've been wanting us to be able to offer them more of a selection here,” said Melissa Eads, a spokesperson for Kroger. “It just worked out that the tenant next door moved out and we were able to expand the store.”
In true Nashville fashion, a custom mural was painted on the side of the building by a local artist.
“This is a very artsy community,” said Eads. “This is a very creative community so we though a mural would be a great addition to the store and it really is. It’s bright and colorful and a mural that really depicts East Nashville and food, which is what we're all about."
Speaking of food, a new food hall is open just about a mile down the road on Gallatin Avenue at Hunters Station. The former custom automotive shop is now home to six new restaurants including local favorites like The Grilled Cheeserie and Hugh Baby's BBQ.
There's also the Shoppes on Gallatin, a new strip mall of business like a storage center, urgent care clinic and workout studio adding to the livability of East Nashville.
The growth in East Nashville isn't done yet. It’s been confirmed that a Publix, a Starbucks and a Chase Bank will be going in next year, along with more office spaces and a complex of townhomes.
