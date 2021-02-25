NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, FL, on May 6, 2021.
The new service will run three times daily.
“Southwest Airlines continues to recognize the strength of this market, and we appreciate their commitment to Nashville,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO, in a news release. “As we emerge from the pandemic, BNA will join with our great airline partners to help lead the economic recovery for this region and beyond.”
“Southwest Airlines is an incredibly valuable partnership for us. These new, direct routes provide an easy, affordable way for travelers who are not yet familiar with us to check us out, and invite those who are not yet familiar with us to check us out, and invite those who are familiar to return, and perhaps try out something new they hadn’t considered before,” said Jennifer Adams, Director of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism, in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.