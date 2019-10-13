NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 31st Annual Southern Festival of Books wrapped up at the Legislative Plaza and downtown Nashville library on Sunday.
Nearly 20,000 people celebrated the written word during the three-day festival with authors from all over the United States.
Whether you’re an avid reader or not, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
“We try to put something on the program for everyone regardless of what your interests are. We will have something for you if you come down and see us,” said Tim Henderson, Executive Director of Humanities Tennessee, which organizes the festival.
The event sponsors said technology has allowed people to read on so many different platforms, including a hardback book.
News4 Investigates reporter Jeremy Finley participated in a seminar at the festival about the two books he wrote.
The Darkest Time of Knight was released last year with the follow-up The Dark Above released earlier this year. Both books are available on Amazon and at local bookstores.
