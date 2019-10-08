NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When money is tight, sports programs at schools are the first to get the budget axe.
Hillsboro High School’s baseball infield has been neglected for years.
Now it's being transformed by people who know what a good baseball field should look like.
The school’s infield is getting a complete make over from people who know what a perfect infield should look like, the Nashville Sounds’ groundskeepers.
When you have a dozen or more professionals pulling, scraping and shaping, they can transform an infield in a matter of hours.
Paul Brill, Hillsboro’s baseball coach, saw a big difference in just a few hours.
"The weeds were up to your shins," said Brill.
Brill had neither the manpower, or money to pull off a project like this.
"I'm a one-man staff, and with parents, we don't have the knowledge to redo the infield like the Sounds staff do," said Brill.
For the Sounds, it's all in a day’s work.
Destiny Whitmore, a Sounds representative, said it's all about support.
“We want to make sure that the kids are supported. We’re happy to be able to do that," said Whitmore.
For Brill, when the season starts in March, he'll finally have an infield he's proud of.
"All the weeds are out, they're gonna level it, reseed the infield, line up the bases, edge the infield, we'll almost look like where the Sounds play," said Brill.
Next week the Sounds will work to repair the softball field at Overton High School.
